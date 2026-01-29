Quote of the day by Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, it keeps the creative fire alive’
Today’s quote of the day is by Amitabh Bachchan, who shares why he loves the thrill of challenges, restless nights, and feeling ‘butterflies in the stomach’.
Today’s quote of the day is by Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles and unmatched screen presence. Even after decades in the industry, the 83-year-old actor continues to challenge himself, embrace new roles, and push the boundaries of his craft, reminding us that growth and passion are lifelong pursuits.
Speaking to CNN in 2007 about his craft, Bachchan said, “I think that it’s important that actors keep getting challenged every day. For every creative person, it’s a terrible moment when they say they have done all they want to do. I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I’m going to be able to accomplish this feat.” (Also read: Quote of the day by MS Dhoni: ‘Success and failure are part of life; key is to learn from both and keep moving forward’ )
This quote captures Bachchan’s belief that uncertainty and challenge are essential parts of the creative journey, pushing artists to grow and evolve.
What Amitabh Bachchan’s quote means
Bachchan’s words highlight that staying comfortable can be the enemy of growth. Feeling nervous, excited, or even anxious about a challenge signals that one is pushing boundaries. For creative individuals, this mix of anticipation and restlessness, the “butterflies in the stomach”, is what fuels innovation, dedication, and the drive to continually improve.
His message reminds us that even legends face moments of doubt and tension. Rather than avoiding them, embracing these moments can lead to breakthroughs, better performances, and personal growth.
Why this quote is relevant today
In a world that often rewards perfection and discourages risk, Bachchan’s philosophy serves as a reminder to welcome challenges and uncertainty. Whether in acting, art, or everyday pursuits, leaning into discomfort and curiosity keeps the spirit of growth alive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist at Hindustan Times. She has a passion for fashion and beauty and is an ardent enthusiast of art and culture. With a keen eye for trends and a flair for storytelling, she brings a unique perspective to her writing.Read More