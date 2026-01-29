Quote of the day by Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, it keeps the creative fire alive’

Today’s quote of the day is by Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles and unmatched screen presence. Even after decades in the industry, the 83-year-old actor continues to challenge himself, embrace new roles, and push the boundaries of his craft, reminding us that growth and passion are lifelong pursuits. Amitabh Bachchan encourages facing challenges for personal growth.

Speaking to CNN in 2007 about his craft, Bachchan said, "I think that it's important that actors keep getting challenged every day. For every creative person, it's a terrible moment when they say they have done all they want to do. I like to feel the butterflies in the stomach, I like to go home and have a restless night and wonder how I'm going to be able to accomplish this feat."

This quote captures Bachchan’s belief that uncertainty and challenge are essential parts of the creative journey, pushing artists to grow and evolve.