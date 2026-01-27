Quote of the day by MS Dhoni: ‘Success and failure are part of life; key is to learn from both and keep moving forward’

Today’s quote of the day is by MS Dhoni, the iconic former Indian cricket captain, celebrated for his calm demeanour, tactical brilliance, and ability to inspire teams and fans alike. Beyond cricket, Dhoni’s reflections on leadership, resilience, and handling pressure have motivated millions to stay focused and keep moving forward. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sachin Tendulkar: ‘People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones’ ) MS Dhoni inspires growth through resilience and learning from failures.

In his address at the 2025 ALLEN Career Institute's nationwide student summit, Dhoni said, “Success and failure are part of life. The key is to learn from failures and keep moving forward. Respect for leaders, embracing challenges, and hard work are irreplaceable values that define success." This quote captures Dhoni’s philosophy that setbacks are not dead ends, they are opportunities to learn, adapt, and improve.

What MS Dhoni’s quote means Dhoni’s words highlight that both triumphs and disappointments are part of life’s journey. True growth comes from perseverance, reflection, and the courage to continue despite failures. Every challenge or loss is a lesson that can guide us toward better decisions, stronger resilience, and eventual success.

His message reminds us that failure isn’t something to fear or avoid. Instead, it’s a stepping stone toward improvement. Whether in sports, academics, careers, or personal endeavours, embracing mistakes and learning from them allows us to build a mindset geared toward progress, not defeat.