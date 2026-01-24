Quote of the day by Sachin Tendulkar: ‘People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones’

Today’s quote of the day is by Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer celebrated for his unparalleled records, consistency, and ability to inspire generations. Beyond his sporting achievements, Tendulkar has motivated millions with his reflections on perseverance, discipline, and turning adversity into opportunity. Sachin Tendulkar's philosophy emphasises resilience in the face of failure and criticism. (AFP)

In his autobiography Playing It My Way, Tendulkar wrote, "People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones." The quote reflects his philosophy that obstacles, criticism, and challenges aren't roadblocks, they are stepping stones to greatness.

What Sachin Tendulkar’s quote means Tendulkar’s words highlight that negativity, criticism, or setbacks should never derail one’s journey. True success and personal growth come from persistence, self-belief, and a mindset focused on improvement rather than defeat.

His message reminds us that obstacles are not dead ends, they can be transformed into opportunities for learning, progress, and achievement. Every challenge faced with determination can be converted into a milestone, turning moments of doubt into stepping stones for greatness.