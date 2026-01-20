Quote of the day by Virat Kohli: ‘Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion and work really hard towards it'
In today’s distraction-filled world, Virat Kohli’s words remind us that true success comes from focus, dedication, and giving our absolute best to what we love.
Today's quote of the day is by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket superstar celebrated for his relentless energy, fierce competitiveness, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Known for his passion both on and off the field, Kohli has inspired millions with his work ethic and determination to achieve goals.
In a March 2012 NDTV interview as part of an ICC initiative with Room to Read, he shared his advice for aspiring youngsters: “Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion, and work really hard towards it. Don’t look anywhere else.” These words reflect his philosophy that dedication, focus, and hard work are the true pathways to success.
What Virat Kohli’s quote means
Kohli’s message highlights that half-hearted efforts rarely lead to meaningful results. To excel, one must be fully committed, avoid distractions, and invest energy and time into what matters most. His line encourages persistence, resilience, and a laser-like focus on your goals, serving as a powerful reminder that passion combined with hard work can turn ambitions into achievements.
Why this quote is relevant today
In an era where distractions are constant and instant gratification is tempting, Kohli’s words inspire us to stay committed to our dreams. Whether in sports, career, or personal pursuits, immersing ourselves fully in our passions while maintaining discipline can help us achieve success and satisfaction. This quote motivates us to channel energy positively and stay true to our ambitions.
About Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is an Indian international cricketer and former all-format captain of the national team. A right-handed batsman and occasional medium-pace bowler, he is regarded as one of cricket’s greatest all-format players, earning nicknames like King, Chase Master, and Run Machine. Kohli holds the most ODI centuries and the second-most across international cricket with 85, is the top run-scorer in the IPL, and is India’s most successful Test captain with the most wins and three consecutive Test mace titles.