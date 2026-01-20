Quote of the day by Virat Kohli: ‘Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion and work really hard towards it'

Today's quote of the day is by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket superstar celebrated for his relentless energy, fierce competitiveness, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Known for his passion both on and off the field, Kohli has inspired millions with his work ethic and determination to achieve goals. Virat Kohli inspires commitment to dreams amid distractions. (PTI)

In a March 2012 NDTV interview as part of an ICC initiative with Room to Read, he shared his advice for aspiring youngsters: “Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion, and work really hard towards it. Don’t look anywhere else.” These words reflect his philosophy that dedication, focus, and hard work are the true pathways to success.