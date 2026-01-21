Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous'

Today’s quote of the day is by Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar celebrated for his versatility, charisma, and ability to resonate with audiences across generations. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Khan has inspired millions with his reflections on life, human nature, and personal growth. In a world focused on status, Shah Rukh Khan's insights advocate for emotional well-being and personal growth

During his TED Talk in Vancouver in 2017, he shared: "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous." These words reflect his philosophy that life's challenges and joys are not determined by wealth or status, but by how we approach them.