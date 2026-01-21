Quote of the day by Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous'
In today’s world, where material success are often seen as the ultimate goals, Shah Rukh Khan’s words remind us that true fulfillment comes from perspective.
Today’s quote of the day is by Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar celebrated for his versatility, charisma, and ability to resonate with audiences across generations. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Khan has inspired millions with his reflections on life, human nature, and personal growth.
During his TED Talk in Vancouver in 2017, he shared: “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous.” These words reflect his philosophy that life’s challenges and joys are not determined by wealth or status, but by how we approach them. (Also read: Quote of the day by Virat Kohli: ‘Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion and work really hard towards it' )
What Shah Rukh Khan’s quote means
Khan’s message highlights that external circumstances, whether wealth, fame, or lack thereof, cannot fundamentally change the nature of life’s struggles or joys. True fulfilment comes from inner strength, perspective, and the ability to find meaning and purpose despite hardships. This quote serves as a reminder to focus on personal growth, gratitude, and resilience, rather than seeking happiness solely in material gain.
Why this quote is relevant today
In a society that often equates success with money or status, Khan’s words encourage reflection on what truly matters. In times of stress, comparison, or ambition, this quote motivates us to prioritise emotional well-being, inner peace, and the courage to face life’s challenges. It reminds us that life’s magic is in our perspective, not our possessions.
About Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, widely known by his initials SRK, is an Indian actor and film producer celebrated for his contributions to Hindi cinema. Often called the "Baadshah of Bollywood" or "King Khan" by the media, he has starred in over 100 films and received numerous honours, including a National Film Award and 15 Filmfare Awards.
