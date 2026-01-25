Amitabh Bachchan reveals 'mom of 3 YO' Alia Bhatt got emotional at recent event: ‘She could not speak any further’

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were part of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026 event, a nationwide public awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour across India. Amitabh took to his blog to share pictures from the event and detailed how Alia got emotional at the event talking about the cause. Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt attended an event in Mumbai to highlight road safety.

What Amitabh shared at the event Amitabh shared that he and Alia took part in a conversation along with another lady who had recently lost her son in a road accident. He wrote, “Many aspects to learn from and be involved to implement them… but one that was most important was: The whole concept of not wanting to help any injured during a road accident and the fear of facing the Police, now altered… Encourage the passerby to help a victim at an accident and not face Police inquiry, but also to be rewarded a sum of money as gratitude form the GOI.”

He added, “This lady in yellow… lost her son in a road accident .. no one came to help , amd she lost him .. later learnt learnt from Hospital that had he been brought in earlier he could have been saved… A brave lady to have come on this public platform and share this incident publicly, without any malice, but a plea for future humans to emulate.”