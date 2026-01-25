Amitabh Bachchan reveals 'mom of 3 YO' Alia Bhatt got emotional at recent event: ‘She could not speak any further’
Amitabh Bachchan that Alia Bhatt urged upon a campaign to build awareness of road safety taking the example of the guest who lost her son in a road accident.
Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were part of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026 event, a nationwide public awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour across India. Amitabh took to his blog to share pictures from the event and detailed how Alia got emotional at the event talking about the cause.
What Amitabh shared at the event
Amitabh shared that he and Alia took part in a conversation along with another lady who had recently lost her son in a road accident. He wrote, “Many aspects to learn from and be involved to implement them… but one that was most important was: The whole concept of not wanting to help any injured during a road accident and the fear of facing the Police, now altered… Encourage the passerby to help a victim at an accident and not face Police inquiry, but also to be rewarded a sum of money as gratitude form the GOI.”
He added, “This lady in yellow… lost her son in a road accident .. no one came to help , amd she lost him .. later learnt learnt from Hospital that had he been brought in earlier he could have been saved… A brave lady to have come on this public platform and share this incident publicly, without any malice, but a plea for future humans to emulate.”
Alia gets emotional
He went on to share, “And if a celebrity sitting next to her, herself a Mother recently of a 3 yr old daughter, when elaborating on the moment, gets emotional and cannot speak any further .. expressed not just the bravery of the Lady in yellow, but that, as per my suggestion, to design a campaign on this unfortunate moment and give the others time to think that tomorrow one could be in a similar situation and to seek that much needed help to save a life.”
Alia welcomed her daughter Raha in November 2022. Alia has two major films in the pipeline. She will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, is currently under production, and is slated to release in 2026.
