Eastern traditions emphasise spiritual mindfulness: performance artist Marina Abramović

She was delivering a lecture on "The Past, Present, and Future of Performance Art" at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the popular art festival being held here on February 10.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, as part of the lecture, Abramović offered insights into the philosophy, discipline and emotional intensity behind one of contemporary art's most provocative forms.

Drawing from her decades-long career, Abramović spoke about the cultural contrasts between Eastern and Western artistic traditions.

She noted that Eastern practices often emphasise spiritual connection and mindfulness, elements she has incorporated into her own artistic process through meditation and retreats.

She said performance art demands a complete understanding of the body and mind, as the artist becomes both the creator and the medium.

Explaining her transition from painting to performance art, Abramović recalled the profound connection she experienced during her first live performance.

She has defined performance art as a time-bound interaction between artist and audience, where the exchange of energy forms the core of the experience. Each performance, she explained, unfolds uniquely within a predetermined space and duration, making it both ephemeral and deeply immersive.

In her address, she reflected on the essence of artistic identity, asserting that true artistry stems from an innate gift rather than formal training alone.

While education can refine talent, she has emphasised that authentic artistic ability must exist naturally.

She illustrated this idea by referencing iconic figures such as Mozart, Michelangelo, and Frida Kahlo, noting how Kahlo continued to create deeply personal art despite severe physical trauma and financial hardship during her lifetime.

Abramović has described artistic dedication as an all-consuming pursuit, comparing it to breathing.

While passion defines a good artist, she has suggested that truly great artists sacrifice comfort and stability to redefine how society perceives art.

Highlighting the importance of discovering one's artistic medium early, Abramović has stressed that artists often risk losing their identity when they constantly shift between forms of expression.

She has said each artist must identify the most powerful tool for communicating ideas and emotions.

During her lecture, Abramović paid special tribute to Taiwanese-American performance artist Tehching Hsieh, describing him as a pioneering figure and an artistic icon whose contributions to endurance-based performance art surpassed even her own.

She also highlighted the influence of Australian artist Leigh Bowery, whose theatrical, body-centric performances challenged social norms and redefined ideas of identity, fashion and spectacle.

