Celina Jaitly pens emotional note after Delhi HC hearing about her brother detained in UAE: ‘It’s been 15 months…’

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has shared a deeply emotional update on social media following a key order from Delhi High Court regarding her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly . He has been detained in the UAE since September 2024. Celina’s new note came soon after the court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help facilitate communication between her and Vikrant. The court’s order instructs the MEA to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with authorities in the UAE and to use any available channel, including the TAMM app or other means, to establish contact between Celina and her brother.

Along with an old family photograph, Celina Jaitly shared, “Ma & Pa.. I am doing my best ! I Haven’t Spoken to Vikrant in 15 Months. Today, Hope Was Placed on Record.. Thank you Universe !! My petition seeking access to and legal representation for my brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been abducted and detained in UAE since 6 Sep 2024, was heard by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court today. The Ministry of External Affairs filed its Status Report and appointed a Nodal Officer to coordinate with me for access to my brother. While I still haven’t been able to speak to Vikrant it’s been 15 months now the Additional Solicitor General, Govt of India Sr Adv Chetan Sharma apprised the Court that they will make their best efforts to get me to speak to Vikrant.”

Celina further wrote: “The Hon’ble Judge directed the Ministry to make efforts to facilitate my access to speak to Vikrant. I’m grateful to Ld. ASG, and the Court and the who recognised my suffering and acknowledged our family’s 4 generations of contributions to the Indian armed forces. The next date in Court is 23 Dec. I look forward to the next steps optimistically. At this time I will not be able to answer any questions from members of the media or press. They may kindly contact the leading counsel on my case from India, Mr. Raghav Kacker, Kacker & Co., who is leading & assisting me in navigating these very challenging times.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 23.