    Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking note for brother detained in UAE: ‘I haven’t slept a single night without crying’

    Celina Jaitly pens heartwrenching note for her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who was detained in UAE last year

    Published on: Nov 10, 2025 12:12 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    The last few months have been very difficult for Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly and her family. Every day has been a fight to bring her brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly back home from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he has been detained since September 6 last year. On November 3 this year, the case was heard in the Delhi High Court. The court directed the Union of India to ensure that Celina’s brother receives effective legal representation. A notice was also issued to the Ministry of External Affairs asking officials to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate communication between Celina’s family and authorities in the UAE. As the fight continues, Celina penned a heartbreaking note for her brother last night.

    Celina Jaitly's post for her brother
    Celina Jaitly's post for her brother

    Along with a picture of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly in his uniform, Celina Jaitly shared, “#mybrotherandme : My Dumpy, I hope you’re ok, I hope you know I’m standing with you like a rock, I hope you know I haven’t slept a single night without crying for you, I hope you know I’d give up everything for you, I hope you know no one can ever come between us, I hope you know I left no stone unturned, I hope God will finally be kind to you & me my bhai 💔 waiting for you …….”

    Celina went on to add: “To every soul praying for your soldier Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly thank you from the deepest part of my heart.. your prayers your words your strength & your love have become the armour that keeps us going every single day. I am truly sorry that I cannot respond to everyone individually but please know that every message every post every whisper of prayer is felt deeply & carries power beyond words. Faith never wavers when truth stands tall may the divine mother bless every heart that stood by this soldier who gave it all for his nation ⚔️ Kalika Mata Ki Jai Parakramo Vijayate 🇮🇳.”

    After serving in the Indian Army for almost 15 long years, Celina’s brother Vikrant retired in 2016. He was running a cybersecurity firm in Dubai with his wife Charul. According to his lawyer, Vikrant was ‘abducted’ by two men in the parking lot of a mall in Abu Dhabi and later detained on September 6.

