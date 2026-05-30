Celina Jaitly’s estranged husband Peter Haag sends legal notices over defamatory allegations, demands public apology

A fresh legal development has emerged in the ongoing dispute between actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband Peter Haag. Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co. has confirmed that two separate legal notices have been issued to the actor on behalf of Peter Haag and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag. The notices accuse Celina of circulating false, defamatory, misleading, and sensationalized statements through interviews, social media posts and media interactions in India and abroad during the couple’s ongoing matrimonial and custody dispute. After FIR against Peter Haag, Celina Jaitly accused of spreading misleading allegations.

The latest move comes weeks after an FIR was reportedly filed against Peter Haag in Mumbai following allegations made by Celina involving domestic violence, intimidation and harassment.

Two separate legal notices issued According to Semwal & Co., one legal notice has been issued by DI Wolfgang J. Haag, Peter Haag’s father and the paternal grandfather of the children, while the second has been sent by Peter himself in both his personal capacity and as a father concerned about the welfare and privacy of the couple’s three children.

The legal team stated that matrimonial and child custody proceedings between Celina and Peter are currently ongoing before courts in Austria. However, despite the matter being sub judice, the notices allege that public statements, interviews, social media narratives, and media publications containing unverified and defamatory allegations against Peter Haag and members of his family have continued to circulate publicly. The family has claimed they had deliberately stayed silent for a long period in the hope that private matrimonial issues would not become public spectacle. However, they now say continued media attention and allegations have forced them to pursue formal legal action.

Peter Haag’s family denies all allegations The notices specifically address several allegations that have surfaced publicly in recent months. These include accusations portraying Peter Haag as abusive, manipulative, violent and emotionally oppressive. The family has categorically denied allegations related to domestic violence, emotional abuse, intimidation, harassment, concealment of the children, alleged brainwashing of the children and claims concerning religion and radicalisation.

According to the legal notices, the family believes such public allegations have unfairly damaged their reputation while also affecting the ongoing legal proceedings in Austria.

One of the central concerns highlighted in the notices is the public discussion surrounding the couple’s children. The family alleges that repeated media coverage involving the children’s names, photographs and personal details has caused emotional distress and exposed them to unnecessary public scrutiny during an already sensitive legal situation.

The notices stress that matters involving children should be handled privately and sensitively, particularly while custody proceedings remain active before a court. The legal documents further claim that the alleged acts amount to defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and interference with judicial proceedings through prejudicial public commentary.

Lawyer says matrimonial disputes should not become ‘media trials’ Commenting on the matter, Solicitor Yesha Shah, Partner at Semwal & Co., stated, “Laws enacted for the protection of women are among the most important safeguards in a civilised society. However, when matrimonial disputes are converted into public media trials through unverified allegations and emotional narratives, the very sanctity and purpose of such laws stand diluted. Legal remedies must remain instruments of justice and protection, and not tools for public vilification or reputational destruction.”

The notices reportedly demand the immediate removal of allegedly defamatory content, restraint from making further public statements related to the proceedings and the children, along with a public clarification and unconditional apology. The family has also urged media organisations and digital platforms to avoid amplifying unverified allegations connected to the ongoing dispute.

The notices further state that if the demands are not complied with, Peter Haag and his family reserve the right to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings, including claims for damages, compensation and injunctive relief.

FIR against Peter Haag earlier this month The legal notices arrive shortly after Mumbai Police reportedly registered an FIR against Peter Haag based on a complaint filed by Celina Jaitly. The FIR was filed under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including charges linked to cruelty, physical harm, criminal intimidation and harassment. Authorities also reportedly issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Peter after allegations of non-cooperation during the investigation.

Celina had earlier filed proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Reports also stated that Celina sought monthly maintenance of ₹10 lakh along with compensation of ₹50 crore. She further alleged that Peter had restricted her access to their children, who are currently in Austria.

The actor had emotionally addressed the issue on social media earlier this month while sharing a video from Austria during a visit to her late son’s grave. In the post, she alleged that her children had been taken to an undisclosed location and claimed she had been denied communication with them despite joint custody arrangements. “The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing …. Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence,” she wrote.

“Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!” the actor added.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2010 and are parents to twin boys born in 2012. In 2017, the couple welcomed another set of twins, though one of the babies tragically passed away due to a heart condition.