Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain alert in Mumbai; Delhi likely to see light showers over the weekend as monsoon gains pace
Weather today LIVE: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain and strong winds in Mumbai and adjoining districts, while the national capital is expected to receive light showers.
- 1 Mins agoActive monsoon brings widespread rain to Pune, western ghats
- 15 Mins agoNH-5 reopened after debris flow disrupts traffic in Himachal's Kinnaur
- 31 Mins agoIMD shares latest satellite imagery; dense cloud cover seen over southern, eastern India
- 41 Mins agoHeavy to very heavy rain likely over next 24 hours
- 52 Mins agoHeavy showers likely in Mumbai over next two hours
- 53 Mins agoLight rain, thunderstorms likely over weekend
Weather today LIVE: While Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra are preparing for a spell of intense rainfall over the coming days, Delhi is likely to see a gradual increase in monsoon activity after a relatively subdued onset. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain and strong winds in Mumbai and adjoining districts, while the national capital is expected to receive light showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds through the weekend and early next week....Read More
Heavy rain warning for Mumbai
Heavy rainfall has been forecast between July 4 and July 6 for Mumbai city and the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra, the Met department said.
Authorities have cautioned that disruptions to local travel and some degree of structural damage cannot be ruled out during this period. Citizens have been advised to remain alert, particularly while travelling through low-lying areas and ghat roads.
In an advisory, the State Disaster Management Department urged residents to exercise caution and contact local emergency helpline numbers in case of any emergency.
For the next 24 hours, rainfall is expected to continue across Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at several places, while isolated pockets could witness extremely heavy rainfall, it added.
There is also a possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph at times.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its 48-hour outlook, said the city and suburbs are likely to experience continued spells of rain. "Heavy to very heavy rain at few places with possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 Kmph very likely," the weather office said.
Monsoon activity expected to pick up in Delhi
In Delhi, weather activity is expected to intensify from Sunday after a weaker-than-usual onset of the southwest monsoon in the capital.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light to light rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, are also expected.
Meteorologists say the delayed strengthening of monsoon conditions over Delhi and much of north India is linked to weather systems currently active over central India.
Explaining the situation, Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet Weather, said moisture has been concentrated over western and central parts of the country.
“This low-pressure trough in central India has led to moisture content being concentrated in states like Mumbai, Gujarat and MP. When this weather system weakens by July 5 and July 6, we can expect more rainfall in Delhi,” he said.
Light rain, thunderstorms likely
“Residents should expect cloudy conditions with the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Similar monsoon conditions are likely to continue during the next few days,” an IMD official said.
According to the forecast, Delhi could receive light to moderate rain on Sunday morning, followed by another spell during the evening or night. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely.
Similar weather conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall activity.
Weather today LIVE: Active monsoon brings widespread rain to Pune, western ghats
Weather today LIVE: Active monsoon conditions continued to lash Pune district on Friday, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and the western ghats.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ongoing wet spell is being driven by a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which has strengthened monsoon activity across Maharashtra.
Under its influence, Konkan, Pune and the ghat regions of Satara have received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Read More
Weather today LIVE: NH-5 reopened after debris flow disrupts traffic in Himachal's Kinnaur
Weather today LIVE: National Highway-5 (NH-5), which was blocked early Saturday after a debris flow in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, has reportedly been reopened for all vehicular traffic, officials said.
The debris flow occurred at around 6.15 am following monsoon activity in the region, temporarily disrupting movement along the key highway. Authorities said restoration work was carried out swiftly, with heavy machinery deployed to clear the affected stretch and restore connectivity, reported news agency ANI.
Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma said the incident was among several weather-related events reported in the district since the onset of the monsoon.
Weather today LIVE: IMD shares latest satellite imagery; dense cloud cover seen over southern, eastern India
Weather today LIVE: The IMD has shared its latest satellite animation, showing significant cloud activity over large parts of southern and eastern India, as well as some areas of southwestern India.
In contrast, the imagery indicates relatively lower cloud cover across northern parts of the country, highlighting the uneven distribution of monsoon activity at present.
Mumbai rain live update: Heavy to very heavy rain likely over next 24 hours
Mumbai rain live update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Mumbai and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at several places. Isolated pockets in and around the city could also receive extremely heavy rainfall, according to the weather department's outlook.
The IMD has also warned of gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at times, adding to concerns over possible disruptions to daily life.
Mumbai rain live update: Heavy showers likely in Mumbai over next two hours
Mumbai rain live update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next two hours and issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Jalgaon districts. The alert will remain in effect until 10 am.
Delhi rain live updates: Light rain, thunderstorms likely over weekend
Delhi rain live updates: After a subdued onset of the southwest monsoon in the national capital, weather activity is expected to pick up from Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the weekend and into next week.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, predicting generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light to light rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, are also expected.
According to the forecast, Delhi could receive light to moderate rain on Sunday morning, followed by another spell during the evening or night. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are likely.