'Only two potholes': Maha CM defends roadwork after Pune-Mumbai Expressway link ‘deteriorates’ during monsoon

As criticism mounted over alleged potholes on the newly built Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday defended the project, insisting there were "only two potholes" on the stretch. Responding to criticism on social media over the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rejected claims that the road had developed widespread potholes. (HT_PRINT)

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis also urged people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune-Nashik belt to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow official weather advisories, as heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to continue till July 6, according to a PTI report.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and rainfall significantly above normal across the region until July 6.

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'Only two potholes’: Maha CM Responding to criticism on social media over the Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, Fadnavis rejected claims that the road had developed widespread potholes.

"There are only two potholes," he said, adding that it was "not correct" to claim the road had deteriorated and lamenting that some people amplified issues without understanding the construction process.

The chief minister also said the state government was issuing regular weather alerts, sending SMS messages to residents every three hours, and disseminating advisories through multiple channels, the report added.

"We have requested people to avoid travel if possible so that accidents caused by heavy rain and storms can be prevented. Citizens should follow official alerts and venture out only in accordance with the advisories.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the state's Disaster Management Cell are closely monitoring the situation," he said.