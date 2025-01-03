Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 song Gango Renuka Thalli: Allu Arjun gives it his all in jathara scene shot on 60 crore budget. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 03, 2025 02:21 PM IST

Pushpa 2 song Gango Renuka Thalli: The makers of Pushpa released the much-talked-about jathara sequence from the film, featuring Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 song Gango Renuka Thalli: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule released in theatres on December 5 and if there’s one sequence that caught everyone’s attention, it’s the jathara scene. The film’s team has now released the video song titled Gango Renuka Thalli, which plays in a portion of the scene. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 29: Allu Arjun film to cross 1800 crore today ahead of bail hearing)

Pushpa 2 The Rule song Gango Renuka Thalli: Allu Arjun dresses up in a saree for the song honouring Gangamma Thalli.
Pushpa 2 The Rule song Gango Renuka Thalli: Allu Arjun dresses up in a saree for the song honouring Gangamma Thalli.

Pushpa 2 song Gango Renuka Thalli

The 3-minute-20-second song Gango Renuka Thalli features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, lyrics by Chandrabose, and vocals by Mahalingam. The video starts with Rashmika’s character Srivalli being fawned over by other women present at the festival. Looking around for her husband Pushpa, she sees him dressed in a blue saree with body paint, honouring Goddess Gangamma Thalli. He is joined by other dancers dressed in jathara outfits, and he even dances on coal, only stopping when his wife stops him.

Jathara sequence shot on 60 crore

While the video was released without context, the song arrives at a key juncture in the film when Pushpa receives good news but is feeling vulnerable about it. The sequence is followed by the song Sooseki and a fight scene. The whole scene required numerous extras, including traditional folk performers. It took 30 days to wrap the scene, and Arjun even developed severe back pain and had to take a break from shooting due to his androgynous look. The actor had to wear a blue pattu saree, jhumkas, ghungroo, bangles, a nose pin and other jewellery in the scene.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It is a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and ends with a scene that sets up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The film has collected over 1799 crore worldwide.

