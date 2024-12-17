Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun's action drama beats RRR, KGF 2 to become 3rd highest-grossing Indian film

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule has been creating waves at the box office since it’s release. The film took a bumper opening and since then, there’s no signs of slowing down. Now, the action entertainer has become the third highest-grossing Indian film. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film.

Also Read: Allu Arjun on ''Pushpa 2' breaking language barrier: My time to make Telugu people proud on national scale)

Pushpa 2 The Rule becomes third highest-grossing Indian film

According to Sacnilk, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR ( ₹1230 crore) and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1215 crore) in just 12 days and is now eyeing to beat Baahubali 2 The Conclusion ( ₹1790 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Dangal ( ₹2000 crore). Looking at the box office success, the film might eventually surpass Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever in the coming week.

As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 grossed a net of ₹27.75 crore on Monday despite witnessing a fall of 63.77%. At the end of day 12, Pushpa 2 The Rule has collected ₹930 crore at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 13

On day 13, the second Tuesday, the film has already collected ₹3.66 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk and is looking at earning over ₹15-20 crore at the box office. The film is now inching closer to ₹1000 crore mark at the Indian box office and ₹1500 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

The action drama has also surpassed ₹500 crores net collection in the Hindi version on its second Sunday (11th day), becoming the 7th film ever and the fastest to do so. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was previously the fastest to hit 500 crores net, taking 18 days for the same.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2011 hit Pushpa The Rise. Allu Arjun reprises his role of Pushpa Raj in the film alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, on Friday Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The actor was released after spending a night in jail and several stars came to meet him at his residence. However, the incident had a positive impact on the box office collection of the film and saw a 70% jump.