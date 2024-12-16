Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 12: Allu Arjun film remains stable on second Monday, crosses 900 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 12: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has been unstoppable at the box office. Since its theatrical release on December 5, the film has shown no signs of slowing down after a blockbuster opening. As the film gears up for its second week, the latest update by Sacnilk points out that the Sukumar-directorial has crossed ₹ 900 crore at the box office. The film is inching closer to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film. (Also read: Allu Arjun’s grandmother wards off evil eye in unseen video from his homecoming after night in jail. Watch) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 12: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2 box office update

The report states that Pushpa 2 The Rule collected ₹ 27.75 crore on day 12, as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection for the film so far. The film collected ₹ 725.8 crore by the end of its first week in theatres. On its second Saturday, Pushpa 2 collected ₹ 63.3 crore and on Sunday, it collected ₹ 76.6 crore. Taking day 12 collections into account, Pushpa 2 has now taken the India total to a staggering ₹ 929.85 crore.

Pushpa 2 had an overall 24.11 percent Telugu Occupancy, and 21.26 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday.

More details

Pushpa 2 has already crossed the ₹1000-crore mark worldwide and is now among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever. The film had the best opening ever by an Indian film, earning ₹165 crore net domestically and ₹294 crore gross worldwide on its first day. The action entertainer has also dethroned Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan to become the top second-week grosser at the Hindi box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, is directed by Sukumar. It brings back Allu Arjun as the titular gangster Pushpa Raj as he collides with his arch nemesis Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.