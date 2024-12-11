Amid Pushpa 2 The Rule's success, Fahadh Faasil's old comment on film not helping his career resurfaces

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's most-anticipated film, Pushpa 2 The Rule opened to positive reviews from the audience and is now dominating the box office. However, do you know that Fahadh in an interview with Film Companion earlier this year, had said that Pushpa didn't do anything for him. Fahadh Faasil in a different avatar as the villain in Pushpa: The Rise.

What Fahadh Faasil had said

When he was asked if he became a pan-Indian actor after Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh Faasil said, "I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar Sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest." He further added, "I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. I don't think people expect magic from me after Pushpa. No, it’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here."

Fahadh Faasil's fans disappointed with his role in Pushpa 2 The Rule

Fahadh Faasil essayed the role of the antagonist, Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, in the film. The actor had a longer screentime in Pushpa 2 The Rule than the first part, however, according to his fans, he was underutilized in the film. One of the X users tweeted, "Fahadh Faasil is disappointed with his sidelined role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Despite being a key antagonist, his character had limited prominence and was abruptly concluded, leaving him hesitant about future Telugu projects." Another tweet read, "The best actor in the country was evilly under-utilised because AA was greedy to hog all the lime light, pushpa is made to satisfy the heroes ego and nothing else."

Pushpa 2 The Rule's box office success

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to ₹294 crore worldwide and within six days, it has now become the fastest Indian film ever to cross ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion held the record for the first Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in just 10 days, followed by SS Rajamouli's RRR which grossed ₹1000 crore in 16 days as did Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film continues its dominance at the box office as it enters its second week.