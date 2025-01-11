Case filed against Rishab Shetty, Jai Hanuman makers for ‘offensively’ depicting the God with ‘human face’

Even as Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers secure partial relief in the Pushpa 2 stampede case, they must fight another legal battle. A high court advocate, Mamidal Thirumal Rao, filed a case against Rishab Shetty, Prasanth Varma and the producers for depicting Hanuman with a ‘human face’. (Also Read: Game Changer worldwide box office collection day 1: Ram Charan film opens big, yet over ₹100 cr behind Pushpa 2) Rishabh Shetty's first look as Lord Hanuman from Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman.

The case on Jai Hanuman makers

Thirumal held a press meet recently to discuss the case he filed at the Nampally Criminal Court, alleging that the teaser of Jai Hanuman, released on October 30 last year, depicted Lord Hanuman ‘offensively’. His gripe was that instead of the traditional avatar, Hanuman was depicted with a ‘human face’, thus putting more focus on the ‘award-winning actor than the God’.

He said, “The teaser of Jai Hanuman was released in October by Mythri Movie Makers, which is represented by their producers Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, directed by Prasanth Varma and acted by Rishab Shetty, an award-winning actor. The poster shows Rishab as a mighty king with a muscular body. But his face is human. This means they have offensively depicted Lord Hanuman with a human face.”

The advocate further explained his case, “Rishab Shetty is the focus because he’s an award-winning actor and not Hanuman. I filed a case in criminal court over this, which was accepted. I put forth my argument. Because of this, I have to prove how Hanuman looks. I took examples from how He’s depicted in different countries to do that.”

Thirumal claimed that if this is allowed, other filmmakers will take cinematic liberties with depicting Gods, “If we let this continue, the younger generation won’t know that Hanuman isn’t human. We will have to prove otherwise, even when it comes to other Gods like Ganesh and Varaha Swami when they make whatever they want to make money. We cannot let that happen.”

About Jai Hanuman

Jai Hanuman is a sequel to the hit 2024 film HanuMan, which told the story of an underdog gaining superpowers from Hanuman in a time of need. Teja Sajja, who headlined that film, and Rana Daggubati will also be featured in the sequel.

The Pushpa 2 stampede case

Mythri Movie Makers recently secured partial relief in the ongoing case about the stampede incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. During the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4, Allu Arjun’s visit sparked chaos, resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in a critical state. Arjun received bail from the Nampally Court in the matter. The police have been instructed not to arrest the producers in the matter.