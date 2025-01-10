Inside Allu Arjun's father Aravind's 76th birthday celebrations with ‘Pushpa ka baap’ cake, family time, and more

Allu Aravind turned 76 on January 10. The producer celebrated it with a cake declaring him ‘Pushpa ka baap’ (Pushpa’s father). His son Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun’s brother, posted a glimpse of his birthday bash on X (formerly Twitter) while wishing him on the day. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded, with additional 20 mins footage, gets delayed) Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy and brother Sirish posted a glimpse of Aravind's birthday celebrations.

Allu Aravind’s Pushpa-themed cake

Sirish wished Aravind on his birthday, revealing that his father’s friends got him a Pushpa-themed cake on the day. He wrote, “Happy birthday Dad! Have a great year ahead. Best ever cake made by his friends for him! #AlluArvind.”

The black cake has ‘Pushpa ka baap’ written on it in massive letters. It also features other Pushpa-themed paraphernalia, like a lime garland signifying Arjun’s jatara look, the imprint of his hand, fire, a film reel, red sandalwood logs, and more.

Fans loved the cake as much as the family did because one of them commented, “Best birthday wishes to the OG! Bet that cake was the highlight of the year!” Another wrote, “Hope the cake was as legendary as the dad himself!” Some wondered if producer Bunny Vasu got him the cake, while others called it ‘mass’.

Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, also posted a picture of Aravind looking gleeful as he cut a cake at home on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Aravind can be seen surrounded by his wife Nirmala, sons Arjun, Sirish, and Bobby, and the rest of the family.

A screen grab of Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram stories.

Recent work

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is the biggest hit of Arjun’s career and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. If it beats Dangal, it will also become the highest-grossing Indian film.

Aravind is known as the man behind numerous iconic films like Ghajini, Magadheera, Sarrainodu, and Ala Vaikuntapuramulo. He produced Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema and acted in a few films, including his brother-in-law Chiranjeevi’s Chantabbai. He is also the co-owner of the Telugu OTT platform Aha. He last produced Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake Shehzada.