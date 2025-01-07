Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy makes 1st post of their ‘December moments’ after his bail in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Allu Arjun had the kind of December made for history. On one hand, his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, broke numerous records. But he was also arrested in connection to the death of a woman during the premiere of the film. His wife, Sneha Reddy, made her first post on Instagram since the issue. (Also Read: Allu Arjun visits hospital to meet child injured during Sandhya theatre stampede. Watch) Allu Sneha Reddy posted pictures of Allu Arjun and their kids.

Allu Sneha Reddy’s December moments

Sneha is active on her Instagram, and since Arjun’s arrest and bail, she has been sporadic in posting Instagram stories. But her first post on her feed includes photos of her, Arjun, and their children, Ayaan and Arha, writing, “All the December moments in one place.”

One picture shows Arha and Ayaan playing dhol after the success of Pushpa 2, while another sees them getting hugged by their father. One picture shows Sneha flaunting her locket, which sees Arjun’s initials ‘AA’.

Despite the ups and downs in their lives, it looks like Sneha chose to focus on the good. Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹1831 crore gross worldwide in 32 days.

How their December went

On December 4, Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with Sneha, their kids and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Fans at the theatre rushed to see the star, causing a stampede-like situation, which left one woman dead and her young son hospitalised in critical condition.

On December 13, Arjun was arrested when the police alleged he visited the theatre without prior permission. The High Court released him on interim bail on December 14. Nampally court, which initially ordered a 14-day remand, also granted him bail on January 3.

Arjun and Sneha got engaged in 2010 and married in a grand ceremony in 2011 in Hyderabad. They welcomed their first child, Ayaan, in 2014 and their second child, Arha, in 2016.