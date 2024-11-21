Allu Arjun sends ‘pokey kisses’ to daughter Arha on her 8th birthday, goes kayaking, cuts cake

Actor Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s daughter Allu Arha turned 8 on November 21. The proud parents posted pictures and videos of their daughter and wrote sweet notes to wish her on the special day. They even went kayaking and cut a delicious cake with her to mark the occasion. (Also Read: Allu Arjun compares son Ayaan to Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal: ‘He'll do anything for me but…’) Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrated as their daughter Arha turned 8.

Inside Allu Arha’s birthday

Arjun posted a slow-motion video of Arha taken during one of their vacations as her hair whips around in the wind. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the cutest joy of my life…My lil Arha…8 years of purest joy…your presence makes my life wayyy sweeter … lots of hugs, pokey kisses and infinite love. NANAA.”

Sneha posted a picture of Arha standing by a kayak, among other photos and videos taken of her throughout the year, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweetest, cutest, compassionate, positive baby. We love u so much, Arha.”

She also posted a picture of her, Arjun and their son Ayaan smiling wide as Arha is about to blow out candles on a cake and a video of Arjun and Arha kayaking at a scenic lake.

A screen grab of Sneha Reddy's Instagram stories.

Numerous fans left birthday wishes under their posts. Lakshmi Manchu commented under Arjun’s post, “Appudey 8 aaa …. She is the cutest ever! Arha brings joy to every single person she meets. Blessings galore!! happpppppy birthday Arha!”

Upcoming work

In 2023, Arha debuted on screen with Gunasekhar’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakunthalam. She played Prince Bharata in the film but is yet to sign another project. Arjun also dropped by on sets to encourage her when she was shooting for the project.

Arjun will soon star in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will be released in theatres on December 5. In the film, he will play Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker turned gangster. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also star in the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.