Inside Lakshmi Manchu's birthday bash with Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundrra. Watch

Lakshmi Manchu threw a birthday bash for her friends in Mumbai ahead of her 47th birthday on October 8. The actor looked radiant in red and did a little jig as she posed for the paparazzi before heading inside Los Cavos. Take a look at inside pictures and videos from the bash. (Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu compares star entourages in Hollywood to India: ‘Kyu chahiye itne log’) Lakshmi Manchu celebrated her birthday with Sushmita Sen and other friends in Mumbai.(Instagram: Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Artistry Buzz, HT City)

Celebs attend Lakshmi’s birthday bash

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Lakshmi looks happy as she arrives ahead of her guests and poses for pictures on Saturday evening. For the occasion, she opted for a red strapless dress with matching netted gloves and silver heels. After posing for pictures, Lakshmi did a little jig before she headed inside the restaurant.

YouTuber and soon-to-be-actor Nikhil Vijayendra Simha posted several pictures from the bash on his Instagram account. In the photographs, Sushmita Sen is dressed in black and posing for clicks with Lakshmi and her friends. Posting the pictures, Nikhil called her an ‘amazing human’ and ‘humble’.

More videos posted by the paparazzo show that Lakshmi’s BFF Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended the bash. Rakul opted for a printed dress in shades of cream and neutral while Jackky dressed head-to-toe in black.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also attended Lakshmi’s birthday party. Yuvraj Singh, Pragya Jaiswal, and Seerat Kapoor were among the other attendees.

About Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi is the daughter of actor Mohan Babu. She has two brothers who are also actors - Vishnu Manchu and Manchu Manoj. After acting in American TV shows like Las Vegas, Boston Legal and Desperate Housewives, she returned to India to pursue a career here. In 2011, she debuted in the Siddharth, Shruti Haasan-starrer Anaganaga O Dheerudu. She went on to act in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Department, Gundello Godari and Kadal.

In 2022 she debuted in Malayalam with the Mohanlal-starrer Monster in which she played a grey character. She was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar show Yakshini and will soon be seen in the Telugu film Adiparvam.