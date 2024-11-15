Allu Arjun compares son Ayaan to Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal: ‘He'll do anything for me but…’

Allu Arjun was the most recent guest on Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable With NBK, on Aha. The actor spoke about his fondness for Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, comparing his son Ayaan to his character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. (Also Read: Allu Arjun breaks silence on viral video from alcohol shop in Goa: ‘I was buying alcohol for…’) Allu Arjun said that his son Ayaan loves him a lot, much like Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal.

Allu Arjun on Ranbir Kapoor

In a segment, Balakrishna showed Arjun a picture of Ranbir and asked him what he thought of the actor. He replied, “He is one of the finest actors in Bollywood in this generation. He’s just wow. He’s also my personal favourite. I like him a lot, he’s very good.”

Balakrishna then said he hopes Ranbir and Arjun will do a multi-starrer someday, to which Arjun replied, “It’ll be fabulous.” The host then jokingly gave an ultimatum that if no one offered them a film together, he would write a story and maybe even direct it, if need be. Arjun joked that his father, Allu Aravind, will produce it.

On Ayaan being like Ranbir in Animal

Later in the show, Arjun was asked about the women he dated before marriage, to which he replied, “My kids will also watch this show. I told my son I only loved his mom and married her.” He explained further, “He’s like Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. He will do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom.”

Arjun also admitted that he told his wife Sneha Reddy ‘everything’ before marrying her. “I never hid anything from her. I feel like marriage is a reset button from everything that happened in the past, so she knows everything,” he joked, refusing to take the names of people he once dated.

Upcoming work

Arjun will soon star in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be released in theatres on December 5. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are his co-stars in the sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Sreeleela was recently roped in for a special number.

Ranbir will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.