Inside pics from Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's intimate birthday in Goa: ‘Surprises, gifts, massages’

Allu Sneha Reddy turned 39 on September 29, and she celebrated the special day with her husband, actor Allu Arjun, and children, Ayaan and Arha, as well as other loved ones. She shared pictures from her intimate birthday in Goa, showing how she celebrated it. (Also Read: Pushpa producer clarifies Allu Arjun isn't involved in choreographer Jani Master issue: ‘Only aligned professionally’) Allu Sneha Reddy celebrated her birthday with Allu Arjun and their kids, Ayaan and Arha.

Sneha Reddy’s birthday

Sneha shared pictures on her Instagram, claiming she had the ‘best birthday’ in Goa. In the first picture, she is dressed in a white co-ord set, posing for a picture with Arjun and their children. Another shows her cutting a chocolate cake as her family and friends cheer for her. One picture shows that she cut a cake at midnight with just her family present and hosted a birthday dinner for friends.

On Sunday, Arjun posted pictures from Goa with Sneha, wishing her on her birthday. He wrote on one of the pictures, “Happy birthday. To many more wonderful milestones like these.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Konidela, and numerous fans commented on Sneha’s post, wishing her a happy birthday.

A screengrab of Allu Arjun's Instagram stories.

Arjun and Sneha

Arjun and Sneha got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011 in Hyderabad. During an appearance on Samantha's talk show Sam Jam, he spoke about what was so special about Sneha. He said, “I liked two qualities about her. She is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has so much dignity, and number 2, she is very balanced.”

The couple met at an acquaintance’s wedding, and Arjun was smitten by Sneha. While their parents were apprehensive, they convinced them to let them get married after dating for a while. Their first child, Ayaan, was born in 2014 and they had their second child, Arha, in 2016. Sneha often shares pictures of the family together on Instagram, much to fans’ delight.

Arjun's upcoming work

Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo before he acted in Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Fans have waited since then to see the actor on the silver screen again in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as his co-stars. The film will be released in theatres this year on December 6.