Allu Arjun breaks silence on viral video from alcohol shop in Goa: ‘I was buying alcohol for…’

Allu Arjun has finally put an end to the lingering speculation surrounding a 2017 viral video. The clip, captured at a wine shop in Goa, had sparked curiosity among his fans, sparking debates about whether the person in the footage was the actor. Now, Allu has confessed that it was indeed him in the video, confirming he was purchasing alcohol. Also read: Allu Arjun fans storm YouTube channel's office over alleged objectionable videos of actor and wife; release statement Allu Arjun will soon be back on the big screen with Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu breaks his silence

The actor, who will soon start promotional activities for his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, spoke about the clip for the first time on the talk show, Unstoppable with NBK season 4.

In the episode, which is yet to be released, Allu Arjun and NBK discussed the viral video. When asked about the video, Allu confirmed that it was him in the video, adding that he was buying alcohol. Allu went on to clarify that he was buying alcohol for a friend.

Allu added that the friend he mentioned will also appear with him on the chat show. The episode will air on November 14.

About the video

The video in question dates back to 2017. In the clip, which was shot in Goa, Allu was seen purchasing alcohol at a local liquor shop. In the video, captured by the security camera, Allu is seen wearing a vest with a pyjama. The video went viral on social media, making some fans frown upon his actions, and being irresponsible as a role model. Many admirers came forward to defend him.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Allu will soon be back on the big screen with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the story of Pushpa, who goes from being a daily wage worker to a Red Sanders smuggler. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.