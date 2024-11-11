Allu Arjun fans storm YouTube channel's office over alleged objectionable videos of actor and wife; release statement

Allu Arjun’s fans had a busy Monday, and not just due to the update about Pushpa 2: The Rule’s trailer release. The All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association posted videos on X (formerly Twitter) stating that they stormed a YouTube channel’s office over alleged objectionable videos about the actor and his wife, Sneha Reddy. (Also Read: Game Changer, Pushpa 2 The Rule: Telugu films head to UP, Bihar for trailer launches) Allu Arjun's fans demanded an apology after the YouTube channel allegedly posted objectionable videos.

Allu Arjun’s fans demand apology

The fan association captioned the videos they released, “We have been following RED TV closely for the past few months and monitoring the way they are running a negative campaign against @alluarjun garu. Recently, they crossed all boundaries by involving his wife Sneha Reddy garu, and his children, and even posting thumbnails suggesting harm to Allu Arjun garu.”

Two of the videos they released show them asking the channel's owners to explain why they allegedly made the videos of Arjun and his wife, Sneha. Another sees them standing next to an editor and making them delete all the videos they took offence to. One video sees one of the core members of the channel issuing an apology.

They said, “As you can see, these thumbnails, they have been put up by mistake. I am truly sorry to Allu Arjun garu, because we did not intend to do this. We also apologise to the fans who came here, we won’t repeat it again. Okay?” The fans then tell the man that they won’t be as kind the next time this happens.

While posting the videos, Arjun’s fans also urged to ‘make social media a safe place’, writing, “To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer release

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil play lead roles in the film. The trailer for the film will be launched in Patna on November 17. The film will be released in theatres on December 5.