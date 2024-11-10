Pushpa 2 The Rule to feature special number with Sreeleela; internet thinks it's ‘tough to match’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Can she or can’t she seems to be the question on everyone’s mind since team Pushpa confirmed on Sunday that Sreeleela was indeed on-board Pushpa 2: The Rule for a special number. Given that she has large shoes to fill, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was a phenomenon after all, the internet debated whether Sreeleela’s song can live up to the predecessor. (Also Read: Game Changer, Pushpa 2 The Rule: Telugu films head to UP, Bihar for trailer launches) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was a rage when it released. Sreeleela has been roped in for a similar song in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sreeleela’s song in Pushpa 2: The Rule

The official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts of Pushpa 2: The Rule posted a still of Sreeleela in the dance number, writing, “A feast for the eyes like you’ve never seen before! A celebration of pure energy. #Kissik Song of the Year. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

On Saturday, a leaked photo of Sreeleela and Allu Arjun from sets was all anyone could discuss. And after the confirmation came, the internet seemed sceptical of Sreeleela living up to Samantha from Pushpa: The Rise.

Internet reacts

Comments under the post ranged from, “She can't pull of what samanatha's did,” to “It will be huge chartbuster.” There’s no doubt that Sreeleela can dance, given how she has vowed everyone with her moves in films like Dhamaka and Guntur Kaaram, but many were doubtful she could live up to the appeal of Samantha.

One fan commented on X, “Sreeleela has the potential to create a big impact, but it’s tough to match Samantha's iconic Oo Antava magic!” Another wrote, “Sreeleela can not match Samantha's wildness and grace, but I think her dance will be furious and awesome. Hopefully it turns out well, man.”

“No hates for Sree Leela but Samantha was better chose than her,” opined one, but another reasoned, “Let her prove what she can, elathukum compare panni hatred spread panna vendam. (Ps, I'm also a samantha fan and I haven't watched any films of sreeleela. But hope she gives her best)”

“Samantha impact >>>>> Sreeleela,” wrote a fan who seemed to have made up their mind. “No wayy she never can be a samantha. She was the biggest hype and promotion for pushpa. Sreeleela can never do that,” said another in similar vein.

Some fans though reminded people that Sreeleela was a trained dancer, while others hoped that apart from mass songs, the actor would also get to dance to a classical song someday, “Sreeleela is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Kani ippativaraku andharu mass dance eh veyinchaaru waiting to see her dance for a classical number”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film will see Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil return as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The first film was a massive success and it remains to be seen if the sequel will live up to it.