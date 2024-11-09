‘Shraddha kill kar deti’: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela’s leaked pic from Pushpa 2’s special song goes viral, fans react

One of the biggest and most talked about films of the year is Pushpa 2: The Rule. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna as his Srivalli, the Telugu action drama is the sequel to filmmaker Sukumar’s 2021 blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Well, since the last few weeks, Pushpa 2 has been in the news regarding a special song, apparently similar to Samantha and Allu Arjun’s item number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the previous film. Initially, rumours suggested that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was in talks for the song. However, it was later reported that actor Sreeleela has now been roped in. Not Shraddha Kapoor but Sreeleela will be seen in a special dance number with Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Why was Shraddha not cast opposite Allu Arjun? Well, buzz suggests that the Stree 2 actor was denied the fees she requested, which was reportedly the same amount Samantha also took home for Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. There were rumours about Samantha joining Sreeleela and Allu Arjun this time, but there was no confirmation about it. Now, a behind-the-scenes snap of Allu Arjun as Pushpa with Sreeleela has surfaced on social media from the set. While Allu Arjun is dressed in orange, Sreeleela looks stunning in an embellished black blouse and long skirt. This snap has definitely generated a lot of intrigue amongst fans. But there are some who wish Shraddha was still a part of the project.

When rumours of Shraddha’s casting were making the rounds, many netizens claimed that she wouldn’t be able to match up with Samantha. However, now that Sreeleela’s picture with Allu Arjun is out, Shraddha’s fans are talking about what could have been. For instance, one comment on Reddit read: “Aise looks mein Shraddha kill kar deti,” whereas another disappointed internet user pointed out, “So no shraddha 😭.”

Comment

byu/Glad-Ad5911 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

byu/Glad-Ad5911 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, another loyal fan claimed, “TBH Shraddha isn’t missing out on much. She doesn’t need to do an item number considering where she is in her career. She’s already popular, especially as the producers were unwilling to pay her 4 crores (I think it was). Like why would someone so popular need to do an item number for a low amount of money when she probably gets paid more for her Insta posts.”

Well, we will just have to wait and watch how the special song starring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela pans out. Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to arrive in theatres on December 5. How excited are you?