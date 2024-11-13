Rashmika Mandanna dubs for Pushpa 2: The Rule, says fans are in for a ‘mind-blowing experience’

Rashmika Mandanna just gave a major update for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor, who is busy finishing the dub for the Allu Arjun-starrer, took to her Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts on watching the first half of the film. What's more? Rashmika said that fans are in for a ‘mind blowing experience’ with the December release. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film surpasses US pre-sales of part 1) Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Rashmika dubs for Pushpa 2: The Rule

In a picture taken inside the dubbing studio, Rashmika was seen making a sad face at the camera and then added in the caption: “Now that the fun and games are over, let’s get down to business!! (fire emoticon) Meaning- 1-Pushpa shoot is almost done..2- Pushpa the rule- dub for the first half is over… 3- I am Dubbing for the second half and MY GOD! The film’s- first half is already freaking amazing and the second half is even more so.. I am literally short on words.."

Rashmika via Instagram Stories.

She went on to conclude by adding, “You guys are really really in for a mind blowing experience!!! I can’t waitttt! Ps: This face is for the shoot almost getting over and I am sad about it!!”

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows the story of Pushpa, who goes from being a daily wage worker to a red sanders smuggler. The first film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel.

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is set to release this December 5.