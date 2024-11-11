Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his spot boy's birthday on Love and War sets, teases him with cake and gives a hug. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the birthday of his spot boy Inder on the sets of his upcoming film Love and War. Several videos and pictures from the small party emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 and 2 officially announced: See first poster, check release date details) Ranbir Kapoor was part of a small party celebrating his spot boy's birthday.

Ranbir celebrates his spot boy's birthday

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ranbir was seen standing in a room next to Inder. A few other people were also seen around him. As Inder cut his birthday cake, Ranbir sang the Happy Birthday song. He fed the first piece to Ranbir. As he fed cake to everyone else, Ranbir waited patiently. He then took a piece of cake, and before feeding it to Inder, he put it on his forehead and nose.

Ranbir gives him a hug, chats with him on Love and War sets

Ranbir also gave Inder a tight hug after that. The actor also had a brief chat with him before walking out. Ranbir was also seen cleaning after a small piece of cake fell on the floor. The video was shared with the caption, "Ranbir celebrating Inder’s (his spot boy’s) birthday from the sets of Love and War." In the video, Ranbir wore a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching pants.

About Ranbir's upcoming films

Ranbir is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir and Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

He will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated adaptation of the Ramayana. Ranbir will portray the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash will play Ravana. The first instalment of the film is slated for release in 2026 and the second part will release in 2027.