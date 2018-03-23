Allu Ayaan’s a dancer like dad Allu Arjun. Watch him imitate Ram Charan’s step from Rangasthalam

Films, songs and dances come naturally to the Chiranjeevi clan, it seems. Actor Ram Charan’s dance moves from his upcoming Rangasthalam have already enamoured all. The first to follow stars and their popular ways are children. However, if you have to be a star kid, you do it with certain degree of perfection.

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s little boy, Allu Ayaan, has done just that. In a collage, which has since gone viral and has been shared by the likes of actor Rana Daggubati, one can see Ayaan imitate his uncle Ram Charan’s now-famous step.

Clad in a maroon ganji (vest), unbuttoned brown check shirt, maroon and blue lungi (unstitched lower garment worn by men in many parts of India) and with a gamcha (a long towel which can be adapted as a head gear) as an accessory, Ayaan aces the look. Like Ram Charan, he strikes a pose looking away from the camera, to his far left.

Starring Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, Rangasthalam features Ram Charan in his maiden rural avatar. Ram plays Chitti Babu, a deaf engineer in the film. Rangasthalam is a tale about fighting powerful people, who are in a position to walk over simple village folks. Ram’s character takes on the high and mighty with the help of communist leader (essayed by Prakash Raj). Into this revenge drama has been interwoven a love story, featuring Ram and Samantha Akkineni.

The film is slated for release on March 30.

Follow @htshowbiz for more