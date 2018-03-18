Rangasthalam trailer: Ram Charan-Samantha Akkineni starrer has the potential to be a riveting watch

Rangasthalam is a tale about fighting the powerful people in position who walk over the village dwellers. Chitti Babu, played by Ram Charan is a deaf engineer and his friend Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty) fight this power hungry leaader (Jagpathi Babu) with the help of a communist leader (Prakash Raj). While these seems to be the heart of the story, it will be woven together with a love story between Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni.

Chitti Babu in the trailer says that if anyone has the intention of hurting Kumar Babu, they will have to go through him but we also see him being cuffed by the cops and being taken away. Does this hint at betrayal in the film as well? Also, is the director playing on the caste based differences that existed in the past as well? The scene where the crowd makes way for a man on a chariot like vehicle makes us wonder. This man is given respect by the villagers and the sacred thread around him is visible. In contrast is the communist flags that wave as Prakash Raj speaks to a gathering.

The trailer sure hints at a movie that has the potential to not just be an entertainer but a powerful film for Telugu cinema as well. We will have to see if this potential is realised on the silver screen.

From the teaser, we also know that there is humour in this action film as well. Billed as a commercial entertainer, this Sukumar directorial has high expectations from the audience. The songs, the teaser and posters that have been released by the team so far has only added to the excitement before the release of the film.

The trailer of Rangasthalam released on Sunday after the pre-release event, which was held at Vizag in the presence of Ram Charan, Samantha Akkinenni, director Sukumar and the chief guest of the night Chiranjeevi.

