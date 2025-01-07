Allu Arjun visits hospital to meet child injured during Sandhya theatre stampede. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun visited the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad's Begumpet on Tuesday to meet Sri Teja, the child who was seriously injured during the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. The boy is undergoing treatment following injuries during a stampede at the premiere of Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also Read | Police requests Allu Arjun to keep his hospital visit to Pushpa 2 stampede victim ‘confidential’ in a new notice) Allu Arjun visited Sandhya theatre stampede victim Sri Teja at KIMS Hospital.

Allu Arjun visits boy who was injured in stampede

Several videos and pictures of the actor at the hospital emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Arjun was seen entering the hospital premises wearing a green sweater and black pants. Arjun was accompanied by his team.

During Arjun's visit to the hospital, Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju was also present. The security was beefed up at the hospital ahead of the actor's visit. He was scheduled to visit the hospital on January 5 but the plan was cancelled.

The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice to Arjun regarding his proposed visit to the hospital and advised him to keep it confidential so that public order could be maintained in and around the hospital. The SHO said police would make necessary arrangements for his visit.

What Allu Arjun said about the boy

The actor had earlier said that he remained deeply concerned about the boy, who is under constant medical care after the incident. He wished the boy a speedy recovery and said he was looking forward to meeting him and his family but was advised not to due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the child

As of December 24, 2024, there had been positive signs of recovery, with Sri Teja reportedly responding for the first time after being unresponsive for 20 days. His father, Bhaskar, expressed gratitude for Arjun's support, saying, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

Sandhya Theatre stampede, case against Allu Arjun

The stampede occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere. A woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son sustained serious injuries. A case was registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station.

The charges were filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s family. He was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on December 14. He was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3. The actor is added as accused No 11 in the case.