Police requests Allu Arjun to keep his hospital visit to Pushpa 2 stampede victim ‘confidential’ in a new notice

Allu Arjun recently got regular bail in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede tragedy. While a woman died in the stampede, her eight-year-old son, who was injured, is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. The Ramgopalpet Police Station in Hyderabad has issued a fresh notice to Allu Arjun, requesting him to keep his visit to the eight-year-old boy confidential so that public order can be maintained. (Also Read: Allu Arjun appears before police in Sandhya theatre stampede case, 'cancels' hospital visit to see victim) Police requests Allu Arjun to keep his visit to Pushpa 2 The Rule stampede victim private.

Police issues notice to Allu Arjun

Earlier, when Allu Arjun arrived at the Chikkadpally Police Station to comply with the conditions set by the Nampally Court in his bail order, he planned to visit the eight-year-old boy at KIMS Hospital. However, he was advised against it by his legal team. Now, the police have issued a notice to the actor regarding his visit to the eight-year-old boy, asking him not to publicise it.

“This is to inform you that the Ramgopalpet and North Zone Police had made all arrangements for your visit to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, at 10:30 AM on 05/01/2025, after receiving information that you would be complying with the conditions set by the police to maintain public order inside and outside the premises. At the last minute, we received information from your manager that you are canceling your visit to see the minor stampede victim who is under treatment at KIMS, along with his father," the notice read.

The notice further read, "This is to reiterate that we are ready to make the necessary arrangements for your visit to see the minor victim at KIMS, Secunderabad, within the space of an hour. We request you to keep the visit confidential so that public order can be maintained in and around the hospital. Ramgopalpet Police will escort you throughout the trip and ensure that peace is maintained."

According to Telugu360, tpushhe actor has not visited the child yet; however, he is expected to make the visit shortly. The police will accompany him to the hospital, ensuring that the visit remains private.

Allu Arjun courted controversy on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured during a stampede at the film's premiere.

Pushpa 2 The Rule's success

Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been breaking records since its release. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has now dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing film in India, collecting ₹1438 crore gross. With a worldwide collection of ₹1831 crore gross, the film is now aiming to break the record of Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2000 crore worldwide).