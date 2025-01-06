Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun's film dethrones Prabhas' Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing film in India
Pushpa 2 box office report: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer reached a new milestone within 32 days of release.
Pushpa 2 box office report: It has been over a month since Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres, and the film continues to break records. With a worldwide collection of ₹1831 crore gross and ₹1438 crore gross in India, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has dethroned SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as the highest-grossing film in India. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun film continues blockbuster run, crosses ₹1200 crore)
Pushpa 2: The Rule box office report
The team of Pushpa announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the film had brought in ₹1831 crore gross worldwide in 32 days. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” they wrote, breaking the news.
With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule officially broke a position held by the Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty-starrer for 8 years.
According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned ₹1438 crore gross in India in 32 days, while Baahubali 2 earned ₹1416.9 crore gross. It collected over ₹1810 core worldwide. The highest-grossing Indian film, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, also made most of its money overseas, making ₹535 crore gross in India. However, Dangal collected over ₹2000 crore worldwide, and whether Pushpa 2 can break that record remains to be seen.
About Pushpa 2: The Rule
Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. In just 32 days, it surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2. It is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which saw moderate success at the box office due to the pandemic. Pushpa 3: The Rampage has also been announced at the end of Pushpa 2, but there are no plans to shoot for the film soon.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.