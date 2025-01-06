Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun's film dethrones Prabhas' Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing film in India

Pushpa 2 box office report: It has been over a month since Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres, and the film continues to break records. With a worldwide collection of ₹1831 crore gross and ₹1438 crore gross in India, the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has dethroned SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as the highest-grossing film in India. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun film continues blockbuster run, crosses ₹1200 crore) Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office report

The team of Pushpa announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the film had brought in ₹1831 crore gross worldwide in 32 days. “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” they wrote, breaking the news.

With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule officially broke a position held by the Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty-starrer for 8 years.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned ₹1438 crore gross in India in 32 days, while Baahubali 2 earned ₹1416.9 crore gross. It collected over ₹1810 core worldwide. The highest-grossing Indian film, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, also made most of its money overseas, making ₹535 crore gross in India. However, Dangal collected over ₹2000 crore worldwide, and whether Pushpa 2 can break that record remains to be seen.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres on December 4. In just 32 days, it surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2. It is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which saw moderate success at the box office due to the pandemic. Pushpa 3: The Rampage has also been announced at the end of Pushpa 2, but there are no plans to shoot for the film soon.