Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun film continues blockbuster run, crosses 1200 crore

BySantanu Das
Jan 05, 2025 05:48 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer released in theatres on December 5.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to have its dream run in theatres even after a month of release. The Sukumar directorial, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has now crossed 1200 crores at the box office in India, in all languages. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Dubbed version becomes first Hindi film to cross 800 crore mark in India)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in a still from the song Kissik.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 32: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in a still from the song Kissik.

Pushpa 2 box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk.com has stated that Pushpa 2 minted 4.96 crore on day 32, which is its fifth Sunday at the box office. So far, the overall collections stand at 1203.96 crore, at 6 PM.

Pushpa 2 had a record-breaking opening weekend, collecting 725.8 crore. The film saw no signs of slowing down even in its second week, with a total gross of 264.8 crore. The box office momentum was held in the third week, with a collection of 129.5 crore. Week 4 collections finished off at 69.65 crore.

More details

On Sunday, the makers also revealed that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed the 800 crore mark in India. It is the first Hindi film to achieve this feat.

Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. A third film in the Pushpa franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rampage was announced in the end credits of the film.

Arjun courted controversy when a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere.

The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. Though a local court in Hyderabad sent him to 14 days in judicial custody, he was granted interim bail for four weeks by the Telangana high court that evening. The interim bail ends on January 10.

