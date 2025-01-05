Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Dubbed version becomes first Hindi film to cross 800 crore mark in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jan 05, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun-starrer clocked a blockbuster month in theatres, not only in Telugu, but also in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule set the box office on fire last month when it released on December 5. Since then, the film has broken several records and stayed strong at the box office even in its third and fourth weeks. The makers have now revealed that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed the 800 crore mark in India. It is the first Hindi film to achieve this feat. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun film clocks blockbuster month, inches closer to 1200 cr mark)

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler in the film.
Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler in the film.

Pushpa 2 enters 800 crore club

On Sunday, Mythri Movie Makers took to their official Instagram account to share that Pushpa 2 has become the first ever Hindi release to cross 800 crore nett at the box office. "Brand #Pushpa inaugurates 𝟖𝟎𝟎 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄 CLUB in Hindi ❤‍🔥 #Pushpa2TheRule has a RECORD BREAKING COLLECTION in Hindi with 𝟖𝟎𝟔 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐓 in 31 days," read the caption.

Meanwhile, the official figures at Sacnilk.com claim that Pushpa 2 is yet to enter the 800 crore benchmark. As per the report, the film has crossed 785.7 crore so far. Meanwhile, taking the collections from all the languages together, Pushpa 2 has grossed a total of 1202.2 crore (by 3.30 PM).

More details

In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film received positive reviews upon release, and a third part titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage has been announced.

However, the film has also been in the limelight for other reasons. Lead star Allu Arjun courted controversy on December 4, when a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured during a stampede at the film's premiere. The actor was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. His 4-week interim bail will end on January 10. As per the court’s directives, the actor is required to appear before SHO, Chikkadpally police station every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

Follow Us On