Ram Charan's phone call to Prabhas on the set of Balakrishna's talk show Unstoppable With NBK leaked

Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable With NBK on Aha, will see Ram Charan and Sharwanand as guests in one of the upcoming episodes. The duo, who have been best friends for years, shot the episode on Tuesday. A video of Ram making a phone call to Prabhas has now leaked online. (Also Read: Prashanth Neel says he was ‘complacent’ from KGF 2 while making Prabhas' Salaar: ‘I will make up for it in Salaar 2’) Ram Charan and Prabhas have been friends for long.

Ram Charan calls Prabhas

In one of the earlier seasons, when Prabhas was a guest on the show, he had called Ram, who teased him about getting married. Prabhas then jokingly called Ram his ‘enemy’. And it looks like this time, it’s Prabhas who got the opportunity to tease Ram.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are pumped about the leaked video shot by someone on set. In the video, Balakrishna and Ram are seen on stage talking to Prabhas over a call. While the audio is unclear, the audience reaction reveals that Balakrishna and Prabhas are pulling Ram’s leg.

Aha's official social media account also posted pictures of Ram and Sharwanand on sets, writing, “The Global star Ramcharan is here! Get ready for the biggest and most explosive episode ever!” Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Bobby Deol, Sreeleela, Naveen Polishetty, and Venkatesh have been guests on the talk show’s fourth season.

Upcoming work

Balakrishna’s Daaku Mahaaraj, which will see Bobby Deol as his co-star, will be released in theatres on January 12. Bobby Kolli directs the film which also stars Shraddha Srinath as the female lead. It tells the story of a robber fighting adversaries.

Ram’s Game Changer will be released in theatres on January 10. Shankar directs the film, and Kiara Advani plays the female lead. Ram will be seen in numerous avatars in the film as an IAS officer, IPS officer and a political leader.

Prabhas will soon star in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, The Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit. He also plays a key role in Kannappa.