Shraddha Srinath feels ‘safe’ working in film industry but says change is needed: ‘Be a part of the conversation’

Actor Shraddha Srinath recently spoke about her experience working in the film industry. Talking at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday to India Today, the actor spoke about the Hema Committee report that exposed sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. (Also Read: Choreographer Jani Master booked for sexually assaulting 21-year-old colleague ‘multiple times’) Shraddha Srinath has worked in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

‘I have been lucky, doesn’t mean others aren’t struggling’

Shraddha has worked in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. While she said her experience has been a ‘safe’ one, it doesn’t mean it’s the same for others. She said, “I felt safe. I have felt unsafe outside my working space instead. It’s been that way since I was an eight-year-old. I have been lucky that I didn't have to face anything in the industry. That doesn't mean that others are not struggling.”

She also added that not only do film industries need redressal systems to address harassment, but they also need to look into sanitation and safety for women on set. “If you are going through something, you don't know whom to speak to. And sometimes, by the time you speak, it's quite late. We need a structured body that looks into this. Small changes would help too. Something as simple as providing toilets for the saree draper and hair stylist. People should listen to this and be a part of the conversation,” explained Shraddha.

Upcoming work

For the unversed, Shraddha debuted in 2015 in the Malayalam film Kohinoor. Through the years she gained fame for her performances in films like U-Turn, Vikram Vedha and Jersey. She was last seen in Sailesh Kolanu’s Venkatesh-starrer Saindhav, which was released in January this year. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. She will soon be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna in Hindi, Kaliyugam in Tamil and Mechanic Rocky in Telugu.