Ananya Panday says every industry must have a panel similar to Hema Committee: ‘There are still much bigger battles’

Ananya Panday is earning praise for her performance in Call Me Bae, which marked her OTT debut. The actor attended the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2024, where she addressed the importance of a committee such as the Hema Committee, and said that every industry must form such an union. (Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi on Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae referencing his viral ‘struggle’ comment) Ananya Panday was last seen in Call Me Bae.

What Ananya said

As per India Today, Ananya addressed the issue of on women's safety in the industry and said, “It's very important for every industry to have a committee like the Hema Committee where women come together and start something like that. Clearly, no one else is doing it but women. And I feel there has definitely been some change. As you can see, people are at least talking about the problem. However, there is still a long, long way to go. There are still much bigger battles to fight.”

She went on to add, "I see that in our contracts today, there are certain helpline numbers, there are certain clauses that ensure the safety of women and I think that's very important. Even our call sheets have helpline numbers. You can call and complain to them. Even if you want to complain anonymously. But, I don't think this issue exists only in the film industry. It's important we address this as quickly as possible."

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals. The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

More details

Ananya's show follows the story of billionaire fashionista Bae who has to navigate life after she is disowned by her family. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Call Me Bae is available to watch on Prime Video.