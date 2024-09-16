Rohini files complaint against doctor for his comments on female actors ‘adjusting’ in the film industry

Actor Rohini was recently appointed by Nadigar Sangam as the chairperson of a committee to address sexual harassment complaints. She has now filed a complaint against Dr Kantharaj for his comments on female actors and casting couch in the film industry. (Also Read: Ananya Panday says every industry must have a panel similar to Hema Committee: ‘There are still much bigger battles’) Rohini's complaint against the doctor comes after her appointment as chairperson of committee to address sexual harassment complaints.

The complaint

Dr Kantharaj is known for voicing his opinion in interviews on topics related to politics and cinema. In a recent interview on YouTube with My India 24x7, TOI reports that he spoke about how female actors ‘adjust’ to bag roles in films.

He reportedly spoke about how female actors ‘adjust’ with male actors, directors, cinematographers and other techinicians. He also slammed them for getting into the trap of casting couch. He also reportedly said that the actors ‘knew everything’ before acting but ‘filed complaints years later’.

Rohini filed a complaint with Police Commissioner A Arun seeking action against Dr Kantharaj. In her petition, which has been forwarded to the cybercrime unit, Rohini stated that the interview projects women in the film industry in a bad light. She requested the police to file a criminal complaint against him and remove the video from YouTube.

“His speech not only insults actors but also misleads women who want to enter this industry. We strongly condemn his statement and demand criminal action against Dr. Kantharaj. The video should be removed from the YouTube channel," Rohini said in her complaint.

The Hema Committee

Last month, the Hema Committee report in Kerala highlighted the sexual harassment and exploitation against female actors and other members of the Malayalam film industry. After the report was released, some female actors came out with their horrifying experiences of abuse. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Kushboo were some of the actors to speak up.

In the same vein, the Nadigar Sangam in Tamil Nadu formed the Vishakha Committee to investigate sexual harassment of women in cinema. Rohini was appointed chairperson of the committee last week.

The actor, who debuted with the 1974 Telugu film Harathi, was last seen in Mathu Vadalara 2 in Telugu, Dear in Tamil, and Ajayante Randam Moshanam in Malayalam. She will soon star in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.