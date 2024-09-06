Nadigar Sangam suggests banning offenders for 5 years from Tamil film industry; promise to provide legal help to victims

The Artistes Association of Kollywood, Nadigar Sangam, convened on Wednesday to pass a resolution on women’s safety in the Tamil film industry. After the release of the Justice K Hema Committee report on the exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, the association took stock following a meeting of its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Committee meeting. (Also Read: The GOAT director Venkat Prabhu says it's time Tamil film industry addressed abuse allegations: ‘Ensure punishment’) Nassar and Vishal are the president and general secretary of Nadigar Sangam,

Nadigar Sangam takes charge

Actor Nassar is the president of Nadigar Sangam, with Vishal as the general secretary and Karthi, Ponbannan and Karunas as the committee members. According to Firstpost, a resolution was passed that all victims of sexual harassment in the Tamil film industry would be provided legal aid.

It was also decided that when a woman comes forward with a complaint regarding sexual harassment or other such offences, it will be thoroughly investigated. If found true, the producers’ association will recommend banning the offender for five years from the film industry. Victims have been asked to approach the committee before speaking to the media.

Offenders would initially receive a warning, followed by action. The committee also set up a dedicated mail ID and phone number for victims to register their complaints. The Nadigar Sangam has also promised to provide aid for those who want to launch complaints against offensive content on YouTube.

Vishal on Hema Committee report

Vishal spoke to the press on his birthday on August 29 and informed them that the committee will stand in support of the women who have faced sexual abuse in the Tamil film industry. When asked about the Hema Committee report, he promised that a 10-member committee will be formed to address similar concerns in Kollywood.

According to PTI, he said, “It is the duty of Nadigar Sangam to hear and address the concerns of women in the industry. The Nadigar Sangam is not just for men; women too play an important role in the film industry.” However, actor Kutty Padmini also spoke to the agency and remained skeptic, claiming that the committee formed by them after the #MeToo wave did not go anywhere.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report in Kerala, actors from the other south Indian film industries have been urging their local government to form similar committees or release reports already submitted by previously formed committees.