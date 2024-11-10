Maa Dong-seok gives shoutout to Prabhas and Salaar Part 2 as film's shoot begins, fans ask: Is he officially confirmed?

South Korean actor Maa Dong-seok, aka Don Lee, left fans wondering after he gave a shoutout to Prabhas. This comes just a day after the shooting began for Salaar Part 2. Earlier this year, there were speculations that Dong-seok would play the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, starring Prabhas. (Also Read | Who is Ma Dong-seok, Prabhas' next potential co-star in Vanga's Spirit: Marvel star and Hello Kitty's biggest fan) Prabhas and Salaar Part 2 got a thumbs up from Maa Dong-seok.

Maa Dong-seok reacts to Prabhas' Salaar 2 poster

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Dong-seok shared a poster of Salaar Part 2. He added his photo as well as a thumbs-up emoji. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a person reacted to a tweet by a fan. They wrote, "South Korean superstar #DonLee watched #Prabhas' Salaar and shared it on his Insta Story! Could this mean he’s officially confirmed for Spirit?"

Dong-seok shared a poster of Salaar Part 2.

Fans react to Dong-seok's gesture

A fan said, "Back-to-back highs for rebels." "Just Imagine.. Rebel star #Prabhas vs macho man #donlee in #Salaar," tweeted a person. "Only Vanga can do justice to Don Lee characterisation. Can't wait. Bring it on. Did he just reply because of all the comments or doing a film in Telegu?" asked an X user. "This is too gooooood to not be true. Had to refresh his account 3x for the confirmation," shared a person on X.

About Salaar Part 2

The makers of Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam on Friday took to their social media to share a video of Prabhas as Salaar, announcing the commencement of the shoot. They further included the caption: "The journey is going to be epic...#Salaar2 begins!#PrabhasXHombal3Films #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms."

Salaar Part 2 is being helmed by director Prashanth Neel. Hombale founder Vijay Kiragandur said, "At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come."

Prabhas also has The Raja Saab, Spirit, Kalki 2 and Fauji in the pipeline.

About Dong-seok

Ma Dong-seok debuted in 2004 with Dance with the Wind. He went on to star in films like The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Insadong Scandal, and Perfect Game. In 2016, he gained international fame when he played Sang-hwa in Train to Busan. The zombie film saw him play a character who sacrifices himself to save others. Ma Dong-seok’s big Hollywood break came in 2021 when he played Gilgamesh in the superhero film Eternals.