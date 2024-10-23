Prabhas looks nothing like himself in fresh poster for The Raja Saab; new poster unveiled on 45th birthday

Fans are eagerly awaiting to know more details about Prabhas's next The Raja Saab. On the star's birthday, the makers of the film dropped a brand new poster of the film, which has left many surprised. It features Prabhas in a royal look, sporting grey hair. (Also read: Prabhas' The Raja Saab new poster unveiled ahead of his birthday: 'Royal retreat awaits') Prabhas tranforms into a new avatar for The Raja Saab.

The new poster of The Raja Saab

In the new poster of The Raja Saab, Prabhas is seen in the role of an elderly man. The last poster, which was shared a few days ago, saw him play a young man with a lot of swag. The complete transformation in the new poster suggests that Prabhas might have double roles in the film.

In the new poster, Prabhas's character looks directly at the camera, while sitting on a throne with his hands folded on top of his knee. Sharing the poster, director Maruthi wrote: “Been counting down the days for this one :) Happy Birthday to my Raja Saab #Prabhas Darling I might not say much now…..but April 10th will be the day we CROWN THIS MOMENT with the BIGGEST CELEBRATION :)”

Release date

The Raja Saab is all set to release in theatres next year, on April 10. The makers had confirmed that the film is a ‘horror romantic comedy’.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People’s Media Factory, the film will see music by Thaman. The movie also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prabhas will reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, apart from playing a cameo in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. He will also shoot for the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in 2025.