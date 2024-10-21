Prabhas' The Raja Saab new poster unveiled ahead of his birthday: 'Royal retreat awaits'

Prabhas fans were treated with an update on The Raja Saab ahead of his birthday. The producers of the upcoming romantic horror-comedy shared a new look of Prabhas on Monday, October 21. The picture was shared by the film's official Twitter handle, while teasing with an announcement. (Also read: The Raja Saab ‘fan India’ glimpse: Prabhas sports new look; film to release in April. Watch) The new look of Prabhas from The Raja Saab was unveiled ahead of his birthday.

Prabhas' new look from Raja Saab unveiled

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen donning a checkered shirt in shades of blue and yellow with hints of green, worn open over an olive-coloured inner shirt. He laired his look with black trousers, matching shoes and dark brown shades. The post was captioned as, “Swag turned up to the Max (smiling emoji with sunglasses) & Now….your Celebrations will go off in Style (wink emoji) A Royal Treat awaits on October 23rd (blast emojis).”

A fan commented, “Swag (fire emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Stylish darling (fire emoji).” A fan also commented, “Thanks darling (emotional and heart-shaped-eye emojis).” A user wrote, “Best look in recent times (crown emoji).” Another user commented, “Stylish darling is back (heart emoji).”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People’s Media Factory, the film will see music by Thaman. The movie also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Yogi Babu and others in crucial roles. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

Prabhas will reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, apart from playing a cameo in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. He will also shoot for the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others in pivotal characters. Kamal Haasan, who had limited screen presence in the prequel, will have a bigger role as the antagonist in the second installment.