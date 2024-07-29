The Raja Saab ‘fan India’ glimpse: Prabhas sports new look; film to release in April. Watch

The Raja Saab ‘fan India’ glimpse: After Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD's success, all eyes are on Prabhas’ next film with Maruthi, The Raja Saab. The director shared a ‘fan India’ glimpse of the film on Monday that is being hailed as the return of ‘vintage’ Prabhas. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan defends Prabhas' crowd-pleasing scenes in Kalki 2898 AD: 'He's a hero of the Telugu-speaking nation') The Raja Saab ‘fan India’ glimpse: Prabhas in a still from the film.

The Raja Saab ‘fan India’ glimpse

Sharing the new glimpse on the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, they wrote, “Mass uuu….Class uuu….Swag uuu…Unlimited entertainment uuu..April 10th,2025 Theatres lo Vaibhavam (greatness) guaranteed…..Let’s all celebrate our Darling #Prabhas. #TheRajaSaab Fan India Glimpse.”

The 45-seconds video shows Prabhas driving in on a bike. Dressed in a casual shirt and blazer, he gets down it with flowers in his hand. He checks his reflection in the rearview mirror of a car parked nearby, seemingly pleased with it. The makers confirm the film is a ‘horror romantic comedy’ and that it will be released in theatres on April 10.

“We're not just saying this…we mean it!! VINTAGE DARLING will be back,” teased the official X (official Twitter) page of the film on Sunday. They later shared a new poster of Prabhas, writing, “Vare Vare Vare Vare Vachesadu Raja Saab. The beloved darling we all cherish is coming back... Inka Shake ey.”

Prabhas’ first look from The Raja Saab

Prabhas’ first look from The Raja Saab was released during Sankranthi in January this year. The poster showed him dressed in a shirt and lifting up his lungi. This is the first time in a long while that the actor has taken up a laid-back role, unlike his characters in the Baahubali films Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People’s Media Factory, the film will see music by Thaman. Interestingly, the makers held off on announcing the rest of the cast, even if names like Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Malavika Mohanan have been attached to the project. 40% of the shooting has been completed and a new schedule will commence from August 2.

Upcoming work

After playing Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, apart from playing a cameo in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa. The Raja Saab will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.