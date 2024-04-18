Prabhas’ look from the sets of The Raja Saab leaked; here’s how fans reacted to his new look

Fans are thrilled to catch a fresh glimpse of Prabhas in his new look for upcoming film with Maruthi, titled The Raja Saab. Early on Thursday, a short video from the sets of the film leaked on X and went viral. (Also Read: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD release postponed? Here’s what the film’s team said) Fans are thrilled to catch a glimpse of Prabhas in his new look,

Prabhas sports long hair, beard

Written on the video doing rounds online, leaked by a fan is, “Prabhas anna on set,” with a heart eyes emoji. In the video, the actor can be seen entering a room and making his way through it, but not before stopping to greet someone he recognises. The video cuts at one person hugging him and another shaking his hand. In the video, Prabhas can be seen dressed in a white shirt, with a cap covering his long hair and a trimmed beard.

Fans were so thrilled to see a glimpse of their favourite star, albeit in a leaked look, the hashtag for the film began trending on X. “Vintage Rebel is Back! Darling #Prabhas Latest!!” wrote one fan, sharing the look. Another wrote, “Director Maruthi efforts to satisfy our fans and we are going to witness the energetic RebelStar PRABHAS.” Another fan tagged Maruthi, clearly happy and writing that Prabhas’ fans will build a temple for the director soon, should the film be a hit, writing, “Anna @DirectorMaruthi neeku gudi confirm.”

The Raja Saab first single to be out soon?

After the glimpse of Teja Sajja, Rithika Nayak’s Mirai was released on Thursday, producer TG Vishwa Prasad was asked when they would give an update on The Raja Saab, at a press meet. A reporter even noted that the film’s hashtag starts trending whenever there’s a rumour that a teaser or a song from the film will release.

Vishwa said, “The shooting is going on right now. We will give more updates after Project K (Kalki 2898 AD) releases.” Teja immediately hinted, “I feel like a song will be released soon,” to which Vishwa just smiled without denying it.

The Raja Saab will also star Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. The film's music will be composed by Thaman S. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan also. Prabhas will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.