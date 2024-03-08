Kalki 2898 AD: Name of Prabhas' character revealed; check out new poster

Fans of Prabhas had a surprise waiting for them on Friday. Marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivraatri, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have now revealed the character name of the film’s lead star Prabhas as ‘Bhairava'. The makers took to their official X account to share a new poster of the Nag Ashwin film along with the name of the character. (Also read: Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a song from Kalki 2898 AD in Italy) Prabhas in the new poster of the film.

About the character name reveal

Announcing the same on social media, Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shared a picture of Prabhas as ‘Bhairava’ and wrote, “From the future streets of Kasi, Introducing BHAIRAVA from #Kalki2898AD." The poster had a side profile of Prabhas sporting an all-black ensemble, complete with a cape, while seated in a factory-like setting.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the much-awaited reveal of the character's name. One fan wrote, “The vintage Baahubali is back!” Another said, “This is just terrific!” A second fan also noticed more details in the poster and commented, “Few background things observed in future Kasi: 1. Futuristic vehicle (passenger vehicle?), 2. Graffiti in Indian Streets, 3. Futuristic Traffic signal, 4. The Smart Beast came to save the world.” A comment read, “Wow, unexpected! What a poster and look, probably the best from Rebel star since Baahubali. Beyond excited.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. Scheduled to release in India on May 9, 2024, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. The film's shooting is in progress, where Prabhas and Disha recently went to Italy to shoot a song.

Talking about the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag had said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3101 BCE, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

