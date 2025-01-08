Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded, with additional 20 mins footage, gets delayed

Pushpa 2 The Rule recently surprised fans by announcing that 20 minutes of additional footage would be added to Allu Arjun's film from January 11. However, the makers have now shared a new date for the re-release of Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded in theatres. Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded gets a new release date.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded Delayed

On Wednesday, the makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule took to X to announce the delay in the release of Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded. The post read, "Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from 17th January instead of 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery."

Pushpa 2 The Rule's Box Office Success

Pushpa 2 The Rule has been breaking records since its release. The film opened to a bumper response at the box office and emerged as the biggest film of 2024. It became the first dubbed version to join the ₹800+ crore club in Hindi and surpassing the ₹1800 crore mark worldwide. It is now eyeing Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2000 crore worldwide) to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. What is more interesting is that the film took a mere 32 days to gross this amount.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The action drama also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and Ajay in key roles. The film's songs Peelings and Kissik have become chartbusters. A sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage has also been announced.