Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded, with additional 20 mins footage, gets delayed

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 08, 2025 06:26 PM IST

 Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded gets delayed due to technical reasons. 

Pushpa 2 The Rule recently surprised fans by announcing that 20 minutes of additional footage would be added to Allu Arjun's film from January 11. However, the makers have now shared a new date for the re-release of Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded in theatres.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded gets a new release date.
Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded gets a new release date.

(Also Read: Allu Arjun visits hospital to meet child injured during Sandhya theatre stampede. Watch)

Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded Delayed

On Wednesday, the makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule took to X to announce the delay in the release of Pushpa 2 The Rule Reloaded. The post read, "Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from 17th January instead of 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery."

Pushpa 2 The Rule's Box Office Success

Pushpa 2 The Rule has been breaking records since its release. The film opened to a bumper response at the box office and emerged as the biggest film of 2024. It became the first dubbed version to join the 800+ crore club in Hindi and surpassing the 1800 crore mark worldwide. It is now eyeing Aamir Khan's Dangal ( 2000 crore worldwide) to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever. What is more interesting is that the film took a mere 32 days to gross this amount.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The action drama also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and Ajay in key roles. The film's songs Peelings and Kissik have become chartbusters. A sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage has also been announced.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On