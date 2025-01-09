Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj pre-release event cancelled after Tirupati temple stampede that left 6 dead

Bobby Kolli’s Balakrishna-starrer Daaku Maharaaj is scheduled for release on January 12. Ahead of the film’s release, a pre-release event was scheduled for Thursday in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, with the actor’s son-in-law, minister Nara Lokesh as the chief guest. The event was cancelled in light of the Tirupati temple stampede that left six dead. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan offer ₹20 lakh to families of 2 fans who died while returning from Game Changer event) Balakrishna in a still from Bobby Kolli's film Daaku Maharaaj.

Daaku Maharaaj pre-release cancelled

The pre-release event of Daaku Maharaaj was scheduled to begin at 5 pm at Srinagar Colony in Anantapur. But on Thursday morning, the film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, announced that the pre-release event was cancelled.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple - a place of devotion, hope for millions and a cherished part of our families' traditions.”

They added, “Given the circumstances we feel it is not appropriate to proceed with #DaakuMaharaaj Pre Release Event as planned. With a heavy heart and utmost respect for the devotion and sentiments of the people, we have decided to call off today’s event. We hope for your understanding and support during this difficult time!!”

What happened

Jostling among hundreds of devotees for tickets to a religious event in Tirupati is suspected to have caused the stampede that left at least six dead on Wednesday evening. Many people gathered for tickets for the annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on Tirumala hills, an official from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) told HT. During the darshanam, devotees can visit the deity from the northern entrance of the temple, beginning January 10.

For the unversed, Nara Lokesh is the Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development in AP, and Balakrishna is the MLA of Hindupur.