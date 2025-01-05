Daaku Maharaaj trailer: After Suriya in Kanguva, Bobby Deol locks horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Telugu debut

The trailer of Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released on Sunday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Sithara Entertainments shared the over two-minute-long video. (Also Read | Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela's Daaku Maharaaj song Dabidi Dibidi is internet's latest cringefest. Watch) Daaku Maharaaj trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna plays a dacoit.

Daaku Maharaaj trailer

In the action film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is the dacoit who is hailed as 'Daaku Maharaaj'. He is also seen having a close relationship with a child and spends time with her. Urvashi Rautela is also seen in the film.

Bobby Deol is villain in the film

Bobby Deol features as the villain who tortures the people. He is also seen recreating a gesture from his film Animal, where he puts his finger on his lips and asks someone not to talk. The film also sees Nandamuri Balakrishna fighting several people in the jungle as a massive fire engulfs him.

Film producer Naga Vamsi also shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "KING of the Jungle Begins it HUNT!! #DaakuMaharaaj is set to unleash the MASS MADNESS at theatres this Sankranthi! #DaakuMahaaraajTrailer Out Now. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on Jan 12th!"

Fans react to Daaku Maharaaj trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a fan said, “Wow super trailer Jai Balayya.” A person wrote, “Balaya from Wakanda.” A tweet read, “Super but wrong time for movie release. Everyone knows and showing interest to see #Gamechanger and #SankranthikiVasthunnam but there is no proper reach about #DaakuMaharaj.”

“Blockbuster feels, congrats Vamsi,” tweeted another fan. A comment read, “Massiest Avatar of God of masses. Every frame screenshot is wallpaper material. Thank you so much for this.” “This looks amazing. Can't wait for it,” wrote another fan.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary also feature in the film. Daaku Maharaaj has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The music is by S Thaman. The film will release in theatres on January 12.